2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 WM Phoenix Open bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
2023 WMPO — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2023 WMPO — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections
2023 WM Phoenix Open: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
- Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
- Eagles Gained
- Opportunities Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 132 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 9
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 WM Phoenix Open: Course
Course: TPC Scottsdale
Yardage: 7,261
Par: 71
Greens: Bermuda
2023 WM Phoenix Open: Past Winners
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler -16
- 2021: Brooks Koepka -19
- 2020: Webb Simpson -17
- 2019: Rickie Fowler -17
- 2018: Gary Woodland -18
- 2017: Hideki Matsuyama -17
- 2016: Hideki Matsuyama -14
2023 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler $10,300
High-End Value
Justin Thomas $9,800
Collin Morikawa $9,700
Patrick Cantlay $9,500
Second-Level Values
Sam Burns $8,600
Shane Lowry $8,200
Mid-Level Values
Corey Conners $7,700
Chris Kirk $7,300
Davis Thompson $7,100
Scrub Values
Jhonattan Vegas $6,700
Matthew NeSmith $6,600
