2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 WM Phoenix Open bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

2023 WMPO — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 WMPO — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 WM Phoenix Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Eagles Gained

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 132 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 9

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 WM Phoenix Open: Course

Course: TPC Scottsdale

Yardage: 7,261

Par: 71

Greens: Bermuda

2023 WM Phoenix Open: Past Winners

2022: Scottie Scheffler -16

2021: Brooks Koepka -19

2020: Webb Simpson -17

2019: Rickie Fowler -17

2018: Gary Woodland -18

2017: Hideki Matsuyama -17

2016: Hideki Matsuyama -14

2023 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $10,300

High-End Value

Justin Thomas $9,800

Collin Morikawa $9,700

Patrick Cantlay $9,500

Second-Level Values

Sam Burns $8,600

Shane Lowry $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Corey Conners $7,700

Chris Kirk $7,300

Davis Thompson $7,100

Scrub Values

Jhonattan Vegas $6,700

Matthew NeSmith $6,600

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.