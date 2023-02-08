Report: Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz working on three-team trade centered around Russell Westbrook

Update: As discussions continue, the Lakers are also looking at adding Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade, which would bolster their bench significantly and provide some important depth on the perimeter.

Ongoing discussions have included Utah's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as part of the potential three-team deal to the Lakers, sources said. Sides are working through pick protections and additional draft compensation too, per sources. https://t.co/DoI0EBOBVq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are working on a three-team trade centered around Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The move would re-unite Russell with the Lakers, who took the guard No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA draft. Westbrook would go to the Jazz, along with potential draft compensation from LA, and Mike Conley would be a member of the Timberwolves.

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2023

This would signal the Jazz waiving the white flag on a playoff push, despite being 10th in the West standings and just two games back of the No. 6 seed. Russell would provide the Lakers with a strong offensive point guard, although it doesn’t solve LA’s defensive issues on the wing. Conley would stabilize the point guard position in Minnesota, although his recent injury history is concerning. He does have some rapport with Rudy Gobert and may be able to help the center get back to his All-Star ways.

This wouldn’t be the most ideal addition for the Lakers, but it’s a nice upgrade. Conley would be a solid fit in Minnesota, and the Jazz get some future draft assets to take on Westbrook’s expiring deal. We’ll see if Jordan Clarkson, another former Laker, also gets attention in trade talks.