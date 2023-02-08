DraftKings live from Radio Row — Sights and Sounds from Wednesday

For the first time ever, DraftKings is on Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement.

With all of our programs on site, we thought we would bring you some of the sights and sounds from Arizona.

Check it out below along with the upcoming schedule for the rest of the week.

The Sweat

DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia were joined by GoJo hosts Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman and they talked all things sports, including LeBron James.

The guys also talk about what it would take for them to undergo a darkness retreat, ala Aaron Rodgers.

As for Sunday’s Big Game itself, the guys talked about their favorite “fun” props and who they like in the game.

Ross Tucker also joined the show and discussed what everyone wants to know: Will we see a big guy dance on Sunday?

The Sweat will still air during normal programming hours on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

GoJo

In addition to appearing on the Sweat, Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman welcomed former NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff.

new @GoJoShow! w/ @MNewhouse73!



-Opening Night Beef

-OL breakdown for KC and Philly

-Sean Payton setting the tone



Plus former NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff joins to talk about Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson, and front office aggression.



: https://t.co/5vGxgEEtBf pic.twitter.com/yeLoWdHb58 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 8, 2023

They guys were also joined by former Super Bowl champion Marshall Newhouse who discussed Sean Payton’s comments on Russell Wilson’s personal QB coach.

Golic and Smetty

Mike Golic Jr. was everywhere as he joined his dad, Mike Golic Sr., and Jessica Smetana on Golic and Smetty to discuss the Chiefs-Eagles matchup for Sunday’s Big Game.

Mike Sr. and Jessica also broke down the Super Bowl party scene a bit with something of a hot take — are they overrated? And Mike welcomes Jessica to a surprising group.

And in honor of the Kelce brothers, sibling rivalry is discussed.

In honor of the Kelce brothers, @golic, @mikegolicjr & @jessica_smetana discuss sibling rivalries, parents ranking favorite children, and which brothers will make the Hall of Fame!



Watch Golic & Smetty LIVE from Radio Row ➡️ https://t.co/Lip8BYz7EE pic.twitter.com/HLHvUSIU6w — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 8, 2023

The Ross Tucker Podcast

Ross Tucker broke down everything you needed to know about the Eagles ahead of the Big Game.

On today's show, @EaglesXOs joins @RossTuckerNFL to break down everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII.https://t.co/L1BcsBqdkr pic.twitter.com/ScxTYGUIP8 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 8, 2023

Ross weighed in on Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat, saying that although he is open to new things that sounds like his worst nightmare.

“Four days in darkness, that sounds like my worst nightmare” @RossTuckerNFL discusses Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat on the latest @RossTuckerPod: pic.twitter.com/16xyC1zKjN — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 8, 2023

Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

God Bless Football

The gang from God Bless Football welcomed Mina Kimes to the show.

Deebo Samuel also made an appearance.

Hijinks, as always, ensued.

And let’s not leave out Seth “Freakin’” Rollins from the WWE with the drip as per usual.

What's the most scared you've been while wrestling?



"Heights are terrifying...There's so much fear involved with the height." – @WWERollins goes deep on why cage matches and ladders can be particularly scary.



https://t.co/iaGgzIjvoI pic.twitter.com/I3ZfE7rE11 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 8, 2023

The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

Follow The Money

The gang from Follow the Money was joined by Ross Tucker for a breakdown of the Big Game.

How are you going to bet on the Super Bowl? @RossTuckerNFL joined #FollowTheMoney to do a deep dive analysis on both teams along with teasing his bet. @MitchMossRadio and @paulyhoward



Need NFL betting insight ⏬https://t.co/Fne3PZC0TC pic.twitter.com/Ej2YbkYGG7 — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 8, 2023

LeBron James’ history-making evening was also discussed on the show.

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record last night vs the Thunder. @MitchMossRadio and @paulyhoward react to history on #FollowTheMoney



For more NBA betting insight ⏬https://t.co/PyBAerlRh9 pic.twitter.com/MoeCAmIGa6 — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 8, 2023

The Lombardi Line

Cousin Sal from Jimmy Kimmel Live joined Michael Lombardi on The Lombardi Line to discuss his view on prop bets.

At the desk of #LombardiLine at the #SuperBowl, we welcome @TheCousinSal with hosts @mlombardiNFL and @TheWrapRadio to analyze the overwhelming number of props and how to cut through them to visualize what you really wanna bet on.



For more, go to https://t.co/ePFWQTEhTA pic.twitter.com/WBItJR4svn — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 8, 2023

Former Ravens coach Brian Billick also joined the show to discuss what makes a team Super Bowl-ready.

At the desk of #LombardiLine at the #SuperBowl, we welcome @CoachBillick with hosts @mlombardiNFL and @TheWrapRadio to break down why it's so difficult for a coach to mesh well with a new team and what makes a team Super Bowl-ready.



For more, go to https://t.co/ePFWQTDK42 pic.twitter.com/xGJ0EUMMmG — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, former NFL General Manager and VSiN host Michael Lombardi will join co-host Patrick Meagher to deliver analysis and original takes before Sunday’s game.

DraftKings Radio Row Schedule

All times in Mountain Time and schedule subject to change.

Thursday, February 9 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 8-9 a.m. The GM Shuffle Podcast Michael Lombardi 9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher Noon-1 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman 1-2 p.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King 7-8 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman

Friday, February 10 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher Noon-1 p.m. God Bless Football Stugotz and Billy Gil 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

Now, let’s break down what each of those programs has to offer!

