Jaylen Brown OUT for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. 76ers with facial contusion

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will not return to Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a facial contusion. Brown was already dealing with a non-COVID illness prior to the contest and now has a face injury to contend with.

With Brown out for the rest of the game, the Celtics will lean on Jayson Tatum offensively. The forward has just eight points at the half but will take on a bigger role here with Brown out. Grant Williams, who had 11 points in the first half, could also play more minutes.

The Celtics will need Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White to keep stepping up offensively with Brown out. Brogdon is more of the shot creator, but White has been solid as a three-point shooter this season and could provide some major help for Tatum if he knocks down a few long balls in the second half of this game.