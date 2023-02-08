Tracking every deal prior to the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline will pass at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and things are already setting up to be very busy. We’ve seen multiple huge trades go down, including PG Kyrie Irving heading to the Dallas Mavericks and PG Russell Westbrook involved in a three-team trade out of Los Angeles. Here we’re going to list out every trade that takes place and link out to analysis.

2023 NBA Trade Deadline tracker

The Mavericks got their man in Irving, someone they’ve been linked with for a while. The paring of Luka Doncic and Irving will be interesting, but Dallas got their young star a running mate. If this experiment works out for the rest of the season, the Mavericks could sign Irving to the extension he desires.

The Lakers sent Russell Westbrook and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, who in turn sent Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Lakers. The Timberwolves got Mike Conley and a second-round pick from Utah, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers as part of the deal.

Trail Blazers trade Josh Hart to Knicks

The Knicks upgrade their rotation by swapping Hart in for Cam Reddish, who goes to Portland along with a protected first-round pick. It’s a move on the fringes for New York, who will likely have bigger overtures as the trade deadline closes.