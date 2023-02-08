Nets reportedly trade Kevin Durant to Suns prior to NBA Trade Deadline

With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline inching closer and closer, it’s never safe to go to sleep because a Woj bomb could drop at any moment. That’s exactly what happened early Thursday morning as the Phoenix Suns reportedly agreed to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a massive deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

For the price of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-rounders and a 2028 pick swap, the Suns will team up Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul in their quest to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship. It’s hard to imagine a better starting lineup in the Western Conference than Phoenix’s.

The shocking move also comes after the Nets dealt Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and officially closes the book on the tumultuous Durant-Irving tenure in Brooklyn.

