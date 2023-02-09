Let’s take an educated guess on what the Super Bowl movie trailers will be

The Super Bowl not only features the last two teams contending for a championship or noteworthy brands hoping to win the day with memorable commercials, but it opens the door for some of the first looks at the biggest movies to come this year. From blockbusters to highly anticipated feature films, fans should tune into the big game for a peak at some of the biggest releases to hit theaters.

Here are our predictions as to which upcoming movie trailers will debut during Super Bowl 57.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The seventh film in the Transformers franchise arrives in theaters on June 9, 2023, with Anthony Ramos stepping into the lead role alongside the debut of Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons. The film acts as a stand-alone sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee, with the first teaser trailer dropping back in December. While there are still months ahead before its release, unveiling some brand new footage during the NFL’s biggest sporting event feels like a sound strategy.

Fast X

The 11th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, and the sequel to 2021’s F9, will hit theaters on May 19, but the first look at the blockbuster film hasn’t been unveiled to the public just yet. Actor Tyrese Gibson may have spilled the beans at the 2022 Grio Awards, hinting that an extended version of the film’s trailer would first premiere during Super Bowl 57.

Elemental

The latest animated film by Disney and Pixar is set to release on June 16, 2023, revolving around a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. A brief 88-second teaser was released back on Nov. 17, 2022, but in anticipation of the summer release, it's possible that Disney and Pixar gifts fans with a deeper look during the Super Bowl, perhaps close to a two-minute peek.

The Marvels

The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hits theaters on July 28, 2023, with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris starring as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, respectively. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arriving in theaters on Feb. 17, debuting a trailer for The Marvels during the Super Bowl can give fans a preview before a full-length, or extended trailer, hits theaters alongside the next MCU chapter.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I

The latest action-spy thriller film starring Tom Cruise will release on July 14, 2023, with a two-plus minute trailer released by Paramount Pictures seventh months ago. In the world of blockbuster films, seven months is more than enough time for a new sneak-peak for fans of the Mission Impossible franchise. It feels like a given that we will get at least some new footage to dissect ahead of the summer blockbuster.

The Flash

The 13th installment, and likely the final one of the soon-to-be-defunct DC Extended Universe, releases in theaters on June 16, 2023. The superhero film starring Ezra Miller features the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman amid the backdrop of a story featuring multiversal travel. The only look at the film was a brief 90-second look back in October 2021, and with the film having been delayed multiple times it feels right that Warner Bros. unveils a full trailer during the big game.

John Wick: Chapter 4

The fourth chapter in the John Wick franchise dropped its first trailer back in November, with the first look at Keanu Reeves’ return as the titular character, alongside supporting castmembers Donnie Yen, Lawrence Fishburn, and Hiroyuki Sanada. With a March 23 release date, fans shouldn’t be surprised to get another look at the latest action-thriller film before its debut two months out.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The next DC film is just around the corner as Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to release on March 17, 2023. The film was delayed multiple times from 2022 into 2023, and as such its first, and only trailer was unveiled to the public five months ago. The sequel, which features Zachary Levi reprising his role as the titular character, welcomes newcomers Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren to the cast as Kalypso and Hespera. With a release date just two months out, Warner Bros. is likely to drop one more preview before it hits cinemas.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.