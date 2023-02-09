We’ve got a printable Super Bowl prop bet scorecard for you, with results to come

It is time for Super Bowl 57, which means good food, great commercials and plenty of prop bets. While the focus will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles duking it out for the Lombardi Trophy, there is no shortage of bets that you can place on football’s biggest game. There are bets for every level of fan, with one about the length of the national anthem and another about the first team to score.

DraftKings brings you 26 prop bets with an either/or answer on its printable prop bet tracker. We will be updating the results below as they come in on Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether you are a betting pro or just doing a fun office pool of some fun prop bets, they are a great way to keep your attention throughout the game. If you don’t know what a prop bet is, it is when you bet on a specific smaller event happening in a larger event. Think about the movie Inception. The overall game is the main story of the movie, but then prop bets on specific outcomes of individual events make up the little levels in the movie. Does the analogy work perfectly? Nope! But the point of prop bets is to have fun and try to predict certain outcomes.

The Chiefs will take on the Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. Philadelphia is the 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is set at 51. The Eagles have -125 moneyline odds as the favorite, while the Chiefs are installed as the +105 underdog.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, there is a wide gamut of potential prop bets. You will encounter everything from calling the coin toss at the beginning of the game to trying to guess the Gatorade color that will be thrown on the winning coach at the end.

Results

Coin Toss Result: Heads/Tails

First Offensive Play From Scrimmage: Pass/Run

Team to Record First 1st Down: Kansas City/Philadelphia

Length of the National Anthem: Over 95 seconds/Under 95 seconds

Outcome of First Coach’s Challenge: Play Stands/Play Overturned

Jersey Number of First Touchdown Scorer: Over 11.5/Under 11.5

First Team to Call a Timeout: Kansas City/Philadelphia

Team to Score on the First Drive of the Game: Kansas City/Philadelphia

First Team to 10 Points: Kansas City/Philadelphia

Total Yards of Longest Field Goal: Over 46.5/Under 46.5

Either Team to Register a Safety: Yes/No

Team to Score Longest Touchdown: Kansas City/Philadelphia

Total Successful Field Goals: Over 3.5/Under 3.5

Total Punts by Both Teams: Over 6.5/Under 6.5

Total Players to Attempt a Pass: Over 2.5/Under 2.5

Either Team to Miss an Extra Point: Yes/No

Will a Player Score a TD AND Two-Point Conversion (a.k.a. an Octopus): Yes/No

Big Man Touchdown: Any Offensive/Defensive Tackle to Score a TD: Yes/No

Shortest Touchdown Scored: Over 1.5 Yards/Under 1.5 Yards

Last Team to Score: Kansas City/Philadelphia

Last Play of the Game to be a Kneel Down: Yes/No

Total Touchdowns: Over 6/Under 6

Will Game Go to Overtime: Yes/No

Total Points Scored: Odd/Even

MVP Position: QB/Other

Color of Gatorade Bath: Yellow of Green/Other

Total points scored by both teams (Tiebreaker):

