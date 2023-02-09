Prices for Super Bowl 57 tickets falling fast

If you’re hoping to watch Super Bowl 57 in person on Sunday, you wallet might not take as much of a hit as you thought.

Ticket prices for the game are starting to drop, as what was once a $5000+ ticket just a few days ago is now hovering quite close to just $4000, and there’s a chance prices will even get under that barrier.

We go over some options below:

The worst seat in the house is now $3,400, with another $646 in fees attached per ducat. The $2.95 “order processing fee” is offensive but manageable. There’s also pregame hospitality included here as well, and if you buy a resale ticket you’ll get 5.25% off the price if you go to the TopCashback portal before clicking into the TM website.

It’s $4,401 with all fees included at TiqIQ, and you can see their prices in real time here. They also have a link to some last-minute hotel/flight deals as well for ticket buyers that seem pretty reasonable. But when you throw in their promo codes (SB300 for orders over $5000, SB600 for orders over $10,000), it could get even better.

With TickPick he price you see is the price you pay all-included, with no annoying fees being added after you get to the payment checkout page. Their tickets as of now start at $4,111 down from $5,600 earlier this week. But add in a 5.25% discount via TopCashback, and you can find an even better deal.

We’re down from $5,000 to now $3,159 before fees to a bargain $17,933 for some suite tickets. The problem with StubHub is the fees are bad, and they’re $1,111 per seat on the ticket referenced here. But if you use TopCashback, you’ll get up to 6% off to take a bit of the sting out of it.

Seats that were $5,100 just a few days ago are now down to a mere $3,000 with $750 in fees. These also includes “Touchdown Club” hospitality for even the least expensive seats, so that’s free food and drinks you won’t need to worry about either. And for just $10,000, you can be in a suite for the game on the 50-yard line. It’s actually almost a deal??

If you’re curious, here’s how tickets are distributed by the NFL for the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl teams share 35% – 17.5% are given to each team, with the majority of them given to season ticket holders & players. Host team gets 5% – majority distributed to season ticket holders. The remaining 29 teams share 34.8% – 1.2% for each team distributed to players, media, partners, etc. NFL league offices retain 25.2% – tickets are typically sold to partners, media, and sponsors.

But unless you've got a connection at one of the above options, you'll likely be buying your tickets on the secondary ticket market.

