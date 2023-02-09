Report: Celtics adding big man Mike Muscala from Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sending power forward Mike Muscala to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, according to Shams Charania. The Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks back to the Thunder in the deal.

Fantasy basketball impact

Muscala is a good rotation player for the Celtics who can stretch the floor when they want to go smaller. He’s unlikely to get heavy minutes in the postseason as Boston trims its rotation down but it’s not a bad thing to have a big man who can hit outside shots. Getting some frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford is also important.

Betting impact

The Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals this year and this deal doesn’t move the needle much for them. It’s a move on the fringes from which the Celtics may not even see actual value on the court in meaningful games. It provides some depth for the rest of the season and might help Boston in the first round of the playoffs.