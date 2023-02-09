 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Celtics adding big man Mike Muscala from Thunder

Boston gets a stretch big at the deadline.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Mike Muscala of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sending power forward Mike Muscala to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, according to Shams Charania. The Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks back to the Thunder in the deal.

Fantasy basketball impact

Muscala is a good rotation player for the Celtics who can stretch the floor when they want to go smaller. He’s unlikely to get heavy minutes in the postseason as Boston trims its rotation down but it’s not a bad thing to have a big man who can hit outside shots. Getting some frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford is also important.

Betting impact

The Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals this year and this deal doesn’t move the needle much for them. It’s a move on the fringes from which the Celtics may not even see actual value on the court in meaningful games. It provides some depth for the rest of the season and might help Boston in the first round of the playoffs.

