Report: Bucks acquiring Jae Crowder from Nets for five second-round picks

Update: The Bucks are sending George Hill and a second-round pick to Indiana which is likely part of this deal. Hill is going into Indiana’s cap space, along with Nwora. Milwaukee is also sending Serge Ibaka to Indiana to clear enough space for Crowder. The Nets didn’t want either player, so that’s why the teams found a third party to take on Ibaka and Hill.

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, per Shams Charania. The Bucks and Nets have gotten the Indiana Pacers involved in this deal as well, sending Jordan Nwora and some second-round picks to Indiana. The Pacers are waiving Goga Bitadze as part of the deal.

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Fantasy basketball impact

Crowder could be starting for Milwaukee given his experience and fit in the lineup, which would make him a solid value play in fantasy/DFS formats. Keep in mind he hasn’t played basketball in half a season, so there will be some rust to knock off. However, if Crowder can find his form, he’ll be a seamless fit with this Bucks team.

Betting impact

The Bucks were among the contenders without adding Crowder, and they’ve solidified their lineup by adding him. The wing will be important defensively in the postseason, so Milwaukee should see its title odds go up a bit after this acquisition.