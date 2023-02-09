Report: 76ers sending Matisse Thybulle to Trail Blazers, Jalen McDaniels goes to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers are sending Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Chris Haynes. Thybulle has largely fallen out of the rotation in Philadelphia, while the Trail Blazers appear to be hitting a bit of a reset button and are adding prospects instead of immediate contributors at the deadline. It’s a three-way deal including the Charlotte Hornets per Adrian Wojnarowski, and the 76ers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the move. The Hornets are getting multiple second-round picks in the transaction.

Fantasy basketball impact

McDaniels will fit well off the bench in Philadelphia, and can give the 76ers some more scoring pop if they need it ahead of P.J. Tucker. Thybulle will try to revive his career in Portland.

Betting impact

This will help the 76ers in the East, as it gives them a viable player in a spot where they previously had Thybulle. The Blazers likely drop off a bit in the West standings, while the Hornets remain lottery fodder in the East.