Report: Nuggets trade Bones Hyland to Clippers

The Denver Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nuggets are getting two second-round picks back in the deal.

The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Fantasy basketball impact

This is a depth move for the Clippers at the moment, although it could be part of something bigger because they now have a lot of viable rotation players. Hyland never quite got going in Denver and will likely be buried in this rotation as well unless there’s another move. On the Denver side, this frees up more minutes for Bruce Brown and Christian Braun.

Betting impact

It’s rare to see two contenders making a deal at the deadline, but this will elevate the Clippers slightly in betting circles. Denver loses a rotation player but Hyland wasn’t making a tremendous impact for the Nuggets to begin with. This trade won’t mean much if it is a standalone move for LA.