Report: Thunder trading Darius Bazley to the Suns

Phoenix now adds another forward to the mix after acquiring Kevin Durant. We take a look at the deal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Darius Bazley of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to pass the ball during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 25, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading PF Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Suns are trading PF Dario Saric and a second-round pick back to the Thunder in the deal. The Suns recently added superstar Kevin Durant in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets overnight on Wednesday. Phoenix now adds a very solid contributor in Bazley, who could play PF in a starting lineup along with KD, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Bazley is in the final year of his rookie contract worth around $4 million, which was a team option. So Bazley will come off the books after this season or the Suns can sign the young forward to an extension. At 22 years old, Bazley has plenty of potential. A first-round pick back in 2019, Bazley has regressed a bit this season, averaging just over 5.0 points per game. That could have more to do with Bazley coming off the bench and not really fitting into the Thunder’s future plans.

