Who is hosting NFL Honors this year?

The 12th annual NFL Honors will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The event begins at 9 p.m. ET, preceding the festivities for Super Bowl LVII — which will name this year’s NFL MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year award winners, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and more recognitions throughout the two-hour spectacle.

Singer, TV personality and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is set to host the show this year. Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show after the Grammy and Emmy award-winner revealed the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021-22.

Clarkson announced the news in December, becoming the latest star to host among previous celebrities such as Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Alec Baldwin and Steve Harvey.

NFL Honors will be available to watch on NBC and NFL Network. It can also be streamed on Peacock.