Who won NFL MVP last year?

The NFL’s Most Valuable Player award is the most lauded achievement for an athlete to receive, next to winning a Super Bowl. With this year’s race heating up ahead of the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 9th, let’s reflect on who took home the hardware after the 2021-22 season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the award for the fourth time in his career last season, trailing only Peyton Manning who has the most by any player with five. Rodgers walked away as the unanimous selection — receiving 39 of 50 votes from the Associated Press. Tom Brady fell deeply behind with 10 votes, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp impressed enough to earn the odd vote out.

The 2022-23’s race has been much more exciting to watch: Josh Allen started out as the clear favorite in the first eight games of the season, but was overtaken by Jalen Hurts dominating the competition for the Philadelphia Eagles, and then finally Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow threw their name in the hat. As close as a race that it has been, it appears that Mahomes is the current favorite to be next on the long list of winners after Rodgers.