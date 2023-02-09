What time is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching as the league heads into the All-Star break in just a week’s time. Before we know it, we’ll be past the break and into the playoff push as races continue to tighten on both sides of the league.

The trade deadline hits today, February 9, at 3 p.m. ET, giving teams across the league just a matter of hours to finish up any outstanding or pending deals.

The biggest trade leading up to the deadline has likely already taken place, with the blockbuster deal sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks having been made official on Monday night. The Nets sent Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three future first round picks.

There are plenty of other names floating around the rumor mill, with guys like Zach LaVine, Kyle Lowry, Furkan Korkmaz, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jae Crowder all set to either be available or have significant interest from other teams looking to acquire them.