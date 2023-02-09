How DeVonta Smith could win MVP of Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles may need to include their wide receivers more in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs. DeVonta Smith could see an uptick in targets, now that the Eagles have cruised to back-to-back victories by utilizing the rushing attack. Smith is currently a +3000 to win the award — the second-best odds of any WR who will appear in the game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Smith had an outstanding campaign in the 2022-23 regular season. He broke the Eagles’ record for catches and racked up 1,196 yards through the air with seven touchdowns.

The 24-year-old has been quite impressive in his two playoff appearances in recent weeks, as well. He led the team in receiving in both the Divisional round and NFC Championship. AJ Brown’s odds (+1800) currently sit better than Smith’s, but the latter has been the more productive WR for Philadelphia, of late.

Los Angeles Rams’ star wideout Cooper Kupp walked away with the honor in last year’s Super Bowl, so Smith would be the ninth WR in history to win.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.