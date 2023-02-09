How Chris Jones could win MVP of Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to claim their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons when battling the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. There’s a handful of Chiefs players that could take home the Super Bowl MVP award, most notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. However, there’s a strong case to include All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones in that category as well.

The All-Pro game-wrecker racked up 15.5 sacks throughout the regular season and is an NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist. He most recently terrorized Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the AFC Championship Game, recording five QB hits and two sacks in the contest. So how could Jones win Super Bowl MVP?

Simply put, he needs to dominate the game in a manner in which even the most casual spectator would notice his impact. He needs multiple sacks and QB hits against Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts and affects the contest in a manner where even the stout Eagles' offensive line is struggling to contain him. It would also help his case if Mahomes isn’t lighting the world on fire, as a true defensive struggle would highlight Jones’ importance.

Unfortunately for Jones, history isn’t on his side as just 10 defensive players have taken home MVP honors in the history of the Super Bowl. Von Miller was the last defensive player to accomplish the feat at Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and you have to go all the way back to Randy White being named Co-MVP with Harvey Martin in Super Bowl 12 to find the last defensive tackle to claim the award. It’ll be an uphill battle for the Chiefs' defensive star, but it’s possible.

Chris Jones has +4000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook.

