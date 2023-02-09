NBA trade rumors: Will the Warriors make a splash at the deadline?

The Golden State Warriors have not been able to replicate their 2022 regular season success in 2023, hovering around .500 as the trade deadline nears. Golden State has been lights out at home but abysmal on the road and finds itself near the bottom of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Given how tight the standings are, one winning stretch could be enough to propel the Warriors into the automatic playoff spots. Golden State will hope that run can come with its current roster setup but the Warriors do have some trade assets.

The biggest trade chip is James Wiseman, who has not developed into the big man the team envisioned it would be able to use. Young guys Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody can be used in spurts to give the veterans a breather, but Golden State could use one or two more bodies in the postseason. The Warriors can also deal future draft picks, although they usually have been hesitant to do that.

Some players who would fit well in Golden State and are possibly available are Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and P.J. Washington. Clarkson would be more of a scorer, while Bogdanovic is a solid starting option and Washington would add bench depth. The Warriors probably could get Clarkson or Washington without Wiseman, but Bogdanovic would require the team to put the big man in the trade.

Prediction: Warriors add a wing and keep Wiseman

Wiseman is averaging 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’s not exactly a bonafide young star in the making. A team acquiring him would be taking a big risk, and the Warriors have shown they’d rather take that risk themselves. The most likely addition is Washington, who is a cheap expiring deal Golden State can shed in the offseason.