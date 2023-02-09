Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. Purdue on Thursday, February 9

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -7.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Purdue -330, Iowa +275

Iowa (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) will bring a three-game winning streak into Thursday night coming off an 81-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini behind 32 points from Tony Perkins. The Hawkeyes rate third overall in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and 153rd defensively.

Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) snapped a nine-game winning streak on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers 79-74 on Saturday despite 33 points and 18 rebounds from Zach Edey. The Boilermakers rate second in adjusted offensive efficiency and 22nd on the defensive end heading into Thursday night.

The Pick: Purdue -7.5

I love the over with two of the best offenses in the country, but also love the Boilermakers in this spot better. Betting on elite teams returning home after a loss is usually a strong play especially against an opponent on a three-game winning streak, all of which came at home. Iowa hasn’t played a road contest in two weeks where it’s 2-4 this season, and the Hawkeyes defense is the Big Ten’s worst in adjusted efficiency.