Picks, predictions for UAB vs. North Texas on Thursday, February 9

The North Texas Mean Green will return home for a matchup with the UAB Blazers from The Super Pit in Denton, Texas on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UAB vs. North Texas odds

Spread: North Texas -2

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: UNT -130, UAB +110

UAB (17-7, 8-5 Conference USA) will look to extend its winning streak to five games after taking down the FIU Panthers 76-72 at home on Saturday. Five players scored in double figures with Trey Jemison picking up another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Blazers rate 67th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and 82nd on the defensive end.

North Texas (19-5, 10-3 Conference USA) is also bringing a four-game winning streak into Thursday night’s contest, coming off Saturday’s 74-64 win over the Rice Owls behind 21 points from Kai Huntsberry. The Mean Green’s strength comes on the defensive end where they’re 34th in adjusted efficiency, though their offense checks in at 126th.

The Pick: Under 128.5

This is a matchup between teams that play completely opposite styles of basketball, but I’ll side with North Texas dictating the pace. The Mean Green rate as the slowest team in the country in adjusted tempo, while UAB checks in at 24th in that category. The last time these two teams played, the total topped out at 115 and with North Texas’ style, both teams will struggle to reach 128.5 on Thursday night.