Picks, predictions for San Francisco vs. Gonzaga on Thursday, February 9

The No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs will return home for a matchup with the San Francisco Dons from McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington on Thursday night. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga odds

Spread: Gonzaga -14

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1150, USF +750

San Francisco (15-11, 4-7 WCC) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss after Saturday’s 84-70 home defeat against the Santa Clara Broncos. Khalil Shabazz scored 31 points with eight rebounds and San Fran still wasn’t able to come away with a win. The Dons rate 102nd overall in KenPom, and they are rated similarly in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Gonzaga (19-5, 8-2 WCC) ended a three-game winning streak with a 78-70 overtime loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels on the road Saturday. Drew Timme scored a game-high 23 points. Nolan Hickman left the game late with an ankle injury, and his status for Thursday is uncertain. The Bulldogs rate seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency but are just 79th on the defensive end.

The Pick: Over 155.5

Both teams like to push the pace as Gonzaga rates 24th in adjusted tempo, while San Francisco checks in at 62nd in that category. The Bulldogs should be especially focused coming away from a loss to put up a big number. Gonzaga is not a very good defensive team, but it’s still rated as one of the top offenses in the country.