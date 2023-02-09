Picks, predictions for No. 7 UCLA vs. Oregon State on Thursday, February 9

We have Pac-12 action in the Pacific Northwest tonight as the No. 7 UCLA Bruins head north to face the Oregon State Beavers at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, OR, and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCLA vs. Oregon State odds

Spread: UCLA -15

Over/Under: 123

Moneyline: UCLA -1000, Oregon State +1000

UCLA (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) successfully took down both Washington schools last week, last dominating Washington State in a 76-52 rout on Saturday. The Bruins held the Cougars to just 31% shooting from the field for the game and had no problem taking control from the first quarter on. Jaime Jaquez stepped up with 24 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Oregon State (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) has continued to sputter in conference play and were absolutely blasted in an 84-52 beatdown at the hands of Arizona last Saturday. The Beavers were never in this contest and were thoroughly spanked on the glass, getting outrebounded 44-26 in the loss. Jordan Pope scraped together 11 points and was the only OSU player to reach double digits.

The Pick: UCLA -15

Don’t overthink this one tonight. Oregon State has been on the losing end of several blowout losses in Pac-12 play and that should continue with the top team in the conference paying a visit this evening. Lay it with UCLA.