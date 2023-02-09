Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. Stanford on Thursday, February 9

We have a Pac-12 showdown in the Bay Area this evening as the Arizona State Sun Devils hit the road to meet the Stanford Cardinal at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, CA, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. Stanford odds

Spread: Stanford -3

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Stanford -155, Arizona State +135

Arizona State (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) has dropped five of its last six and its NCAA Tournament stock has plummeted over the past three weeks. The Sun Devils were last edged by Oregon in a 75-70 loss last Saturday, a game where they trailed by one with just over a minute left, but were held scoreless in crunch time. DJ Horne led the way with 18 points in the setback.

Stanford (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12) had its five-game winning streak snapped this past Sunday, falling in an 84-62 blowout loss at Colorado. The Cardinal lost this game in the first 10 minutes of the second half where they scored a combined four points during that stretch. Brandon Angel led with 14 points in the loss.

The Pick: Arizona State ML

Arizona State absolutely needs to sweep the Bay Area schools this weekend and I think it picks up the win against Stanford tonight. The Sun Devils’ have been great on the defensive end and are holding opponents to just 43% shooting from two. The Cardinal will most likely have a tough time establish any type of rhythm on offense so give me ASU here.