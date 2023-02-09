Picks, predictions for USC vs. Oregon on Thursday, February 9

We have a Pac-12 showdown in duck country tonight as the USC Trojans head north to face the Oregon Ducks at 11 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

USC vs. Oregon odds

Spread: Oregon -4.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Oregon -195, USC +165

USC (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) will go for its fifth straight win tonight and last knocked off Washington in an 80-74 victory last Saturday. Tied at 60 with 3:28 to play, a Kobe Johnson three was the beginning of a 12-2 run that put the Trojans in the driver’s seat and allowed them to hang on for the road victory. Johnson had 21 points and five assists in the win.

Oregon (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) has taken three of its last four contests and were last victorious in a 75-70 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. This was a tight contest throughout and the Ducks managed to hold the Sun Devils scoreless in the final minute of action. N’Faly Dante stepped up with 18 points and five rebounds in the win.

The Pick: USC +4.5

These are two teams that match up with each other well as they’re both ranked in the 40’s in KenPom heading into this matchup. The Trojans in particular are holding opponents to just 42% shooting from two, which is tops in the nation and will make things difficult for the Ducks. For that reason, I expect this to be a tight battle and I would expect the Trojans to cover as a road underdog.