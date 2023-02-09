Picks, predictions for Arizona vs. California on Thursday, February 9

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats will take on the Cal Golden Bears on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California in a Pac-12 battle. The game will tip at 11:00 p.m. ET, and will air on Pac-12 Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. California odds

Spread: Arizona -19.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Arizona -2400, California +1200

The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) have won six straight, and it might come down to the final game of the season in Los Angeles against UCLA to determine the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. Azuolas Tubelis is one of the best big men in the country, and UofA is 11th in both offensive efficiency and pace nationally.

Cal (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12) is playing out the string having lost seven in a row in what might be Mark Fox’s last go-round in the East Bay. Guard Devin Askew will be out with an abdominal injury once again, and we’ve hit the bottom for a team that’s also bottom 10 in pace nationally. They will be sped up on their home floor tonight.

The Pick Cal +19.5

Wait, what?? Isn’t Cal just horrible?? They are, but even dead cats bounce on their home floor occasionally. A pair of not-totally-embarrassing performances at Colorado and Utah in their last two games shows their still fighting, and they might be able to take out just enough air from the ball to keep this within 20. It was a 13-point loss in Tucson earlier this year, and that’s probably about what we’ll see here.