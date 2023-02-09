Full field for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Is the Super Bowl the event of the weekend in Arizona — or is the Waste Management Phoenix Open the true reason those plane tickets to the southwest are spiking? The Phoenix Open, one of the most fun and crowd-involved tournaments of the PGA TOUR schedule, tees off this week from TPC Scottsdale.
The field is about as impressive as it can get. World Nos. 1, 2, and 3 will all make an appearance — Rory McIlroy in his first PGA TOUR start since October, and Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm with him. No. 5 Patrick Cantlay also joins the field, as do No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Collin Morikawa, and two-time Phoenix Open winner Hideki Matsuyama.
This is a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and this is an elevated event, meaning the purse is at $20 million. Rahm enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open teeing off Thursday, February 9.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
|Aaron Rai
|Aaron Wise
|Adam Hadwin
|Adam Long
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Svensson
|Alex Noren
|Andre Metzger
|Andrew Landry
|Andrew Putnam
|Austin Smotherman
|Beau Hossler
|Billy Horschel
|Brandon Wu
|Brendan Steele
|Brendon Todd
|Brett White
|Brian Gay
|Brian Harman
|Callum Tarren
|Cameron Champ
|Cameron Young
|Chad Ramey
|Charley Hoffman
|Chesson Hadley
|Chez Reavie
|Chris Kirk
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Collin Morikawa
|Corey Conners
|Dalton Ward
|Danny Lee
|David Lipsky
|Davis Riley
|Davis Thompson
|Denny McCarthy
|Doc Redman
|Doug Ghim
|Dylan Frittelli
|Emiliano Grillo
|Erik van Rooyen
|Francesco Molinari
|Garrick Higgo
|Gary Woodland
|Greyson Sigg
|Harris English
|Hayden Buckley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|J.B. Holmes
|J.J. Spaun
|J.T. Poston
|James Hahn
|Jason Day
|Jason Dufner
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Jim Herman
|Jimmy Walker
|Joel Dahmen
|Jon Rahm
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Lower
|Justin Thomas
|K.H. Lee
|Keegan Bradley
|Keith Mitchell
|Kelly Kraft
|Kevin Kisner
|Kevin Streelman
|Kevin Tway
|Kramer Hickok
|Kurt Kitayama
|Lee Hodges
|Lucas Glover
|Lucas Herbert
|Luke List
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Mark Hubbard
|Martin Laird
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Matt Kuchar
|Matt Wallace
|Matthew NeSmith
|Matthias Schwab
|Maverick McNealy
|Max Homa
|Max McGreevy
|Michael Hopper
|Michael Thompson
|Nate Lashley
|Nick Taylor
|Nick Watney
|Patrick Cantlay
|Patrick Rodgers
|Patton Kizzire
|Peter Malnati
|Richy Werenski
|Rickie Fowler
|Ricky Barnes
|Robert Streb
|Rory McIlroy
|Rory Sabbatini
|Russell Henley
|Russell Knox
|Ryan Brehm
|Ryan Moore
|Ryan Palmer
|Sahith Theegala
|Sam Burns
|Sam Ryder
|Scott Piercy
|Scott Stallings
|Scottie Scheffler
|Seamus Power
|Shane Lowry
|Si Woo Kim
|Stephan Jaeger
|Stewart Cink
|Sungjae Im
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Taylor Pendrith
|Tom Hoge
|Tom Kim
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Tony Finau
|Trey Mullinax
|Troy Merritt
|Tyler Duncan
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Viktor Hovland
|Webb Simpson
|Wyndham Clark
|Xander Schauffele
|Zach Johnson