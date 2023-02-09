 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Is the Super Bowl the event of the weekend in Arizona — or is the Waste Management Phoenix Open the true reason those plane tickets to the southwest are spiking? The Phoenix Open, one of the most fun and crowd-involved tournaments of the PGA TOUR schedule, tees off this week from TPC Scottsdale.

The field is about as impressive as it can get. World Nos. 1, 2, and 3 will all make an appearance — Rory McIlroy in his first PGA TOUR start since October, and Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm with him. No. 5 Patrick Cantlay also joins the field, as do No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Collin Morikawa, and two-time Phoenix Open winner Hideki Matsuyama.

This is a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and this is an elevated event, meaning the purse is at $20 million. Rahm enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open teeing off Thursday, February 9.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

Pro
Pro
Aaron Rai
Aaron Wise
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Adam Svensson
Alex Noren
Andre Metzger
Andrew Landry
Andrew Putnam
Austin Smotherman
Beau Hossler
Billy Horschel
Brandon Wu
Brendan Steele
Brendon Todd
Brett White
Brian Gay
Brian Harman
Callum Tarren
Cameron Champ
Cameron Young
Chad Ramey
Charley Hoffman
Chesson Hadley
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Dalton Ward
Danny Lee
David Lipsky
Davis Riley
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy
Doc Redman
Doug Ghim
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Erik van Rooyen
Francesco Molinari
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland
Greyson Sigg
Harris English
Hayden Buckley
Hideki Matsuyama
J.B. Holmes
J.J. Spaun
J.T. Poston
James Hahn
Jason Day
Jason Dufner
Jhonattan Vegas
Jim Herman
Jimmy Walker
Joel Dahmen
Jon Rahm
Jordan Spieth
Justin Lower
Justin Thomas
K.H. Lee
Keegan Bradley
Keith Mitchell
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Streelman
Kevin Tway
Kramer Hickok
Kurt Kitayama
Lee Hodges
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Matthew NeSmith
Matthias Schwab
Maverick McNealy
Max Homa
Max McGreevy
Michael Hopper
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Nick Watney
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Rodgers
Patton Kizzire
Peter Malnati
Richy Werenski
Rickie Fowler
Ricky Barnes
Robert Streb
Rory McIlroy
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Henley
Russell Knox
Ryan Brehm
Ryan Moore
Ryan Palmer
Sahith Theegala
Sam Burns
Sam Ryder
Scott Piercy
Scott Stallings
Scottie Scheffler
Seamus Power
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Stephan Jaeger
Stewart Cink
Sungjae Im
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Hoge
Tom Kim
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Trey Mullinax
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Tyrrell Hatton
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele
Zach Johnson

