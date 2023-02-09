Full field for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Is the Super Bowl the event of the weekend in Arizona — or is the Waste Management Phoenix Open the true reason those plane tickets to the southwest are spiking? The Phoenix Open, one of the most fun and crowd-involved tournaments of the PGA TOUR schedule, tees off this week from TPC Scottsdale.

The field is about as impressive as it can get. World Nos. 1, 2, and 3 will all make an appearance — Rory McIlroy in his first PGA TOUR start since October, and Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm with him. No. 5 Patrick Cantlay also joins the field, as do No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Collin Morikawa, and two-time Phoenix Open winner Hideki Matsuyama.

This is a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and this is an elevated event, meaning the purse is at $20 million. Rahm enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open teeing off Thursday, February 9.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field