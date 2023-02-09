Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The PGA TOUR heads to the desert this week as the Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off from TPC Scottsdale this week on Thursday, February 9. The WM Open is often the most-attended PGA TOUR event, with the raucous fun of keggers and concerts on the sidelines drawing fans and locals to spectate.

As one of the Tour’s elevated events, the WM Phoenix Open field includes several of the world’s top golfers. 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler and current DraftKings Sportsbook betting favorite Jon Rahm join the field, and Rory McIlroy returns to the PGA TOUR for the first time since October.

The days are hot and the nights are cold in the desert. The golfers can expect sunny skies and temps in the 70s during most of the day, though the early and late groups may be a little chiller. There is no chance of precipitation all weekend — a welcome respite after the chaos at Pebble Beach this week.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open starting Thursday, February 9 and ending Sunday, February 12.

Thursday, February 9

Hi 74°, Low 42°: Sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Friday, February 10

Hi 76°, Low 49°: Mostly sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, February 11

Hi 77°, Low 47°: Partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Sunday, February 12

Hi 66°, Low 45°: Mostly sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds