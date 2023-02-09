How to watch the 2023 WM Phoenix Open via live online stream

The most fun tournament in golf is teeing off this weekend just a few miles from where the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday. The Waste Management Phoenix Open, known for its raucous and rowdy Arizona crowds, will draw an all-star field that includes Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele to TPC Scottsdale.

Rahm leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +800 with McIlroy behind him at +850. Scheffler will be looking to repeat after winning in 2022.

To watch the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

9:48 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

9:59 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

2:33 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

2:55 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

Friday Featured Groups:

9:48 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

9:59 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala

10:10 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

2:33 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

2:44 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3:00-7:00 p.m. ET

9:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

CBS

3:00-6:30 p.m. ET

12:00-6:30 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

CBS

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

11:30-6:00 p.m. ET