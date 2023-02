Full list of tee times for Round 2 of WM Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off on Friday, February 10 from TPC Scottsdale for Round 2 of the tournament. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

The Open is one of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events, which means that the tournament will feature an all-star field competing for a $20 million purse. They’ll be watched and cheered on by hundreds of thousands of spectators in the TOUR’s most-attended event.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday Featured Groups:

9:48 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

9:59 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala

10:10 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

2:33 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

2:44 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday.