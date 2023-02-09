NBA trade machine: Deals for Jae Crowder involving Bucks, 76ers, Celtics

The Phoenix Suns have been without small forward Jae Crowder for the entire season after he abruptly left the team over frustrations regarding his role. Crowder demanded a trade and has not played a minute on the court, but his playoff experience and value as a 3-and-D wing make him a viable target at the trade deadline.

Here’s a few deals for Crowder involving the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics via the ESPN Trade Machine.

Trade 1

Bucks get: Jae Crowder

Suns get: George Hill, Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, second-round picks

This trade package has been reported by Shams Charania, and the Bucks were meeting with Crowder ahead of the deadline. He’s a great fit for their roster and fills a need, so the Bucks are fine giving up fringe rotation guys. Nwora is a nice upside piece for the Suns, but they don’t really need much from Hill or Ibaka. Assuming Crowder can return to form, this would be a great get for Milwaukee.

Trade 2

76ers get: Jae Crowder

Suns get: Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, second-round picks

Korkmaz has demanded a trade after seeing his role vanish, and Thybulle is basically out of the rotation as well. Both could add some wing depth for the Suns but both are also expiring deals. Crowder would be a nice bench piece to have for Doc Rivers, and the 76ers will need someone to chase top offensive players around in the playoffs if PJ Tucker wears down.

Trade 3

Celtics get: Jae Crowder

Suns get: Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, second-round picks

Williams might be the best player the Suns can get and if the Celtics don’t want to extend him in free agency, he’s part of this deal. The biggest advantage for Boston with this type of deal would be two of its rivals (Milwaukee and Philadelphia) not having Crowder. The Celtics don’t necessarily need to make a move but this type of deal would prevent their opposition from improving. I don’t think Boston actually does a deal and will keep Williams around but there’s an offer available if the Celtics truly want to keep Crowder away from the Bucks or 76ers.