NBA trade rumors: Will the 76ers fortify the bench for championship run?

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the trade deadline in a much better position than last year, when they effectively had to find a new home for a point guard on a massive contract who refused to play basketball. They were effective in doing so and this time around, they’d like to work on their bench unit as they pursue a championship.

The 76ers have a great starting lineup with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid. De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang are in the rotation, but that’s still only seven players. Shake Milton and Montrezl Harrell are available in an emergency situation or to spell the stars but can be left on the bench in a playoff series if Philadelphia makes some moves.

Matisse Thybulle hasn’t panned out as expected and Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade. The 76ers could use a wing like Jae Crowder or Alex Caruso in their playoff push, although the latter is dealing with a foot injury at the moment. If Philadelphia is willing to sacrifice some more draft assets, it can likely land either player and fortify its second unit.