Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 9

Thanks to the NBA Trade Deadline ending at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon, tonight’s NBA slate only features four games. That said, there’s still plenty of opportunity to find some strong player props. Here’s a few we like tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 33.5 points vs. Lakers (-140)

Like Bogdanovic, Antetokounmpo should benefit from his opponent being short-handed, as the Lakers dealt away Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones as a part of Wednesday’s three team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo’s cleared this line in five of his last six games, and should have no problem doing so tonight against a Laker team that struggles to defend the paint.

Michael Porter Jr. over 17.5 points vs. Magic (-105)

Porter Jr. has been one of the hottest players in the NBA over the past couple weeks. The 24-year-old is averaging 20.8 points per game over his last six games — a stretch highlighted by a 30-point outburst on Tuesday against the Timberwolves. While he only tallied 16 points when the Nuggets faced the Magic on Jan. 15, he should clear this over today against a bad Magic team.

Bogdan Bogdanovic over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Suns (+105)

While Bogdanovic is one of the streakier shooters in the NBA, this prop against the short-handed Suns is too good to pass up at plus-money. After going 5-9 from deep in Atlanta’s game against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Bogdanovic should get plenty of good looks tonight against a Suns team that will be without forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson after they were traded away as a part of the Kevin Durant deal.