NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 9

Today’s a weird day in the NBA. With the trade deadline shifting rosters across the league, the NBA only scheduled four games tonight, which obviously limits today’s DFS options. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns Suns, $4,100

With Mikal Birdges gone and Devin Booker ($8,900, left groin injury) out, Craig should slot back into the starting lineup for the short-handed Suns. While Craig’s scoring leaves something to be desired (he’s only averaging 7.9 points per game this year), he’s a strong rebounder (5.7 rebounds per game) and is usually good for a block or two. Craig tallied 23.5 DKFP against the Hawks when the two teams faced off last week, and has a chance to eclipse that number tonight thanks to the Suns’ compressed roster.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,300

Even with Khris Middleton ($5,500) eating into some of Allen’s minutes off the bench, Allen is still a strong play tonight in a game that features two teams are among the NBA’s leaders in pace. While Allen turned in a stinker his last time out (three points and three rebonds in 25 minutes), he put together one of his performances of the season the game prior, netting 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Bucks win over the Heat on Feb. 4. Allen’s shooting 40% from three this year and is averaging 5.3 3-point shots per game over his last 12 contests. That shouldn’t change tonight.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,800

While Hachimura is still getting settled into his role with the Lakers, tonight’s matchup could end up being the perfect matchup for him to thrive thanks to LeBron James ($10,800, left ankle soreness) potentially not suiting up. Even if James ends up playing, Hachimura’s still a strong play, as he’s averaging 22.9 DKFP over his last five games. Hachimura tallied 38.5 DKFP against the Bucks in January when he was a member of the Wizards, and should be line to have another strong performance against them tonight.