Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Hawks on Thursday

The Atlanta Hawks (27-28) will return home for a matchup with the Phoenix Suns (30-26) from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will tip off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Suns leading scorer Devin Booker returned from a 21-game absence on Tuesday but will miss Thursday’s contest as he gets eased back into the lineup. Phoenix traded away Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, while return pieces Kevin Durant and TJ Warren are unlikely to make their Suns debut. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are both out.

The Hawks are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -260 moneyine odds, making the Suns +220 underdogs. The over/under is set at 228.5.

Suns vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -7

Atlanta has a tremendous advantage with a completely healthy roster, while Phoenix sent away some of the best players on its roster with the new additions likely unavailable to suit up. The Hawks have lost consecutive road games, but there’s a lot to like about them in their return to the home floor on Thursday night.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

While the Hawks are at full strength, the Suns will be without five of their top seven scorers in this matchup. That includes three of the top four scorers, so it’s difficult to consider siding with anything other than the under in this spot.