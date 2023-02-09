Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Nets on Thursday

The Brooklyn Nets (32-22) made plenty of moves at the trade deadline and will host the Chicago Bulls (26-28) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

The Nets traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this week, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will make their Brooklyn debut. Newcomers Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder are unlikely to take the floor. The Nets will be without Seth Curry while Yuta Watanabe and Day’Ron Sharpe both listed as questionable.

The Bulls will continue to be without Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green with leading scorer DeMar DeRozan listed as questionable after missing Tuesday’s contest. Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are probable on Thursday night.

The Nets are 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -115 moneyline odds, making the Bulls -105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 227.5.

Bulls vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +1

The Nets lost three of their last four games, and it could take a bit to adjust to the moving pieces on and off the roster, so let’s go with the Bulls due to a bit more stability. Chicago ended a three-game winning streak on Tuesday night but will get back on the winning track on Thursday night.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

While the offensive flow could take a bit for the chemistry to gel, Brooklyn should be better defensively with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith, who should look to make a good first impression in his first game with the new-look Nets. Expect this contest to fall short of the number due to the transactions to the Brooklyn roster.