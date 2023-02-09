Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-30) will return to the floor for a home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (37-17) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will get started at 10 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

LeBron James is listed as questionable, and Anthony Davis is listed as probable for this game. With Russell Westbrook off to the Utah Jazz, it’s unlikely the return pieces of D’Angelo Russell, Michael Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will make their LA debut tonight.

On the Bucks side, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Brook Lopez (non-COVID illness) are listed as probable, while Joe Ingles (knee) and Bobby Portis (knee) will miss Thursday night’s contest.

The Bucks are 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 moneyline odds, making the Lakers +200 underdogs. The over/under is set at 239.5.

Bucks vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6

The Lakers’ motivation won’t be there coming off James setting the all-time scoring record especially with a depleted roster that doesn’t have Westbrook or any of the players they traded for. The Bucks will go for their ninth consecutive victory and will have no issues covering this number fairly easily as Antetokounmpo’s continues his insane production.

Over/Under: Under 239.5

The lack of depth among rotational players combined with potentially being without James and all-time scoring record fatigue, there’s a decent chance the Bucks get into blowout mode on Thursday night. When that happens, plenty of reserves will hit the floor for a decent chunk of the fourth quarter, limiting the total number of points in this contest.