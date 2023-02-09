What Wednesday’s results mean for San Diego State, West Virginia, Memphis, others in 2023 bracketology

Intro

Key games for bracketology

San Diego State 63, Utah State 61

The Aztecs entered this game projected as a No. 7 seed, but with the win they could possibly move up. This counts as a Quad 1 win on the road, making SDSU 3-4 in those games which has been the biggest hole in their resume so far.

As for the Aggies, they were in the “next four out” category according to Joe Lunardi, and they missed a big opportunity at home here. They aren’t drawing dead, but they’ll need something close to a run-out in their last six games (Nevada and Boise State at home at the big ones), or a push in Vegas for the MWC Tournament.

Baylor 82, Oklahoma 72

While Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua isn’t back at full strength yet (21 minutes, six points in this one), Scott Drew’s Bears have won eight of its last nine in the toughest league in the country. They entered No. 11 in the NET, and don’t have a loss outside of Quad 1 this year.

Oklahoma now needs a miracle, as at 12-12 they’re still No. 60 in the NET, but having lost six in a row in the Big 12 (with a win over Alabama sandwiched in there however) they need to find their form fast to get back into contention.

Bubble Watch

West Virginia 76, Iowa State 71

WVU gets a big win at home, and moves to 5-9 vs. Quad 1. Of course as a member of the Big 12, they’ll get plenty of opportunities to rack up even more of these, as basically every game is a Quad 1 chance. The Mountaineers were in the “last four byes” category despite being No. 21 in the NET because of the lack of actually winning games.

The Cyclones entered as a projected No. 3 seed, but they still look safe for a top-four protected one when the brackets are issued.