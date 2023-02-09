 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will the Nets trade Kevin Durant before the NBA Trade Deadline?

We go over the odds of whether or not Brooklyn will deal the forward before the deadline on Thursday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
The Brooklyn Nets provided the first domino of trade season Sunday when they dealt Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. The Nets could also be looking to deal Kevin Durant, who is currently sidelined with a sprained MCL. Durant requested a trade in the offseason but ultimately returned to the Nets. Will he be moving on at the 2023 trade deadline?

NBA Trade Deadline: Kevin Durant odds

Durant is listed at -250 to be traded according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which is interesting because the Nets have said they don’t plan to make him available. The Phoenix Suns are the team to watch out for when it comes to Durant. They’ve been open about wanting to pursue him both in the offseason and ahead of the deadline, and they’ve got the assets to make a move. The Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans are also worth monitoring here, although the Raptors are far more likely to sell than buy at this deadline.

