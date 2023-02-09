Will the Heat trade Kyle Lowry before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Miami Heat made a move earlier in the week to free up a roster spot, trading Dewayne Dedmon to the Spurs along with a draft pick. That roster spot and salary relief mean the Heat are likely not done making deals as they attempt to bounce back from a poor start to the season. One player who seems primed to be leaving South Beach is point guard Kyle Lowry, who is currently dealing with a knee injury.

NBA Trade Deadline: Kyle Lowry odds

Lowry is listed at -200 to be traded per DraftKings Sportsbook, but his recent injury complicates matters a bit. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers could be potential destinations, but look out for the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves as well. Lowry would benefit any of these teams, and he has a relationship with DeMar DeRozan that could help the Bulls get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference.