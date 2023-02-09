Will the Pacers trade Buddy Hield before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Indiana Pacers were expected to be among the bottom teams in the NBA this season but have been in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference. That has cooled some of the trade talks surrounding key Indiana veterans, including shooting guard Buddy Hield. Hield has been excellent this season and could help a handful of contenders. Will Indiana deal him at the deadline with an eye to the future?

NBA Trade Deadline: Buddy Hield odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hield is listed at +160 to be traded. The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be interested for a while, but the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks could also be involved in any Hield market. The New York Knicks might pivot to Hield if they are unable to land one of their top targets on the perimeter. We’ll see how the Pacers play this, as they could likely command some serious future draft assets for Hield.