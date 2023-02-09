Will the Pistons trade Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The NBA Trade Deadline arrives on Thursday, February 9 with a flurry of activity likely on the horizon. Teams across the league have already ramped up discussions, with a handful already making significant moves. The Detroit Pistons, who are last in the Eastern Conference with eyes toward the future, appear to be sellers with the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks as veteran trade candidates. Let’s break down their odds to be dealt by the deadline and identify where they could be headed.

NBA Trade Deadline: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks odds

Bogdanovic has -200 odds of being traded while Burks is listed at +120. The books appear to be pretty confident that Bogdanovic will find a new home by the deadline, and it’s hard to argue against the value he brings to a potential buyer at the deadline. He’s averaging 21.4 PPG this season on 48.9% shooting from the floor while converting 42% of his threes. His knack for finding the bucket from deep makes him a viable trade target for the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, who lack perimeter shooting. The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat could also be potential options, as the former appears ready to offload some of their younger players.

Burks is averaging 13.2 PPG while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 43% from deep and provides nice value for a team hoping to solidify their rotation depth. While he’s likely not going to command a starting position, he can provide a nice scoring punch off the bench through the latter half of the season and even in the postseason. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks or Sacramento Kings could be in play for a veteran to shore up depth on the wing.