Will the Hawks trade John Collins before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday, February 9 at 3 p.m. ET, and a handful of significant deals have already gone down early in the week. Talks and activity should only increase as the league inches closer to the cutoff time, with the Atlanta Hawks among the known sellers hoping to trade away forward John Collins. With a number of factors at play, let’s break down his odds to be traded and highlight which teams could be interested.

NBA Trade Deadline: John Collins odds

Collins has -150 odds to be traded, so the books appear to be confident that the power forward will have a new home by the deadline. The six-year pro has been a common name thrown around the deadline each year, but it might be time for Atlanta to finally move on as they currently sit in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. At 25 years old and averaging 13.2 PPG alongside 7.2 RPG, Collins still has nice upside, but any trade will need to include a team willing to take on his contract.

Collins still has four years left on his five-year, $125 million contract, with his average annual salary set to increase to $25.3 million next season. That’s a hefty price tag for a player that still needs to improve on the defensive end, as his career defensive plus/minus is -0.4. To make matters worse, Collins is posting the worst shooting splits of his career, shooting 25.7% from three and 51.3% from the field. If Atlanta is willing to include draft assets as a means of helping a trade go through, the likes of the Utah Jazz or Houston Rockets may be willing to take on Collins’ contract.