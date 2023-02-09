Pick on the spread for San Francisco-Gonzaga on February 9

For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in danger of not earning at least a share of the West Coast Conference title and needs a win at home against the San Francisco Dons on Thursday to keep those conference crown hopes alive.

San Francisco Dons vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (-14, 155)

The last time these teams played, Gonzaga escaped San Francisco with a 77-75 win after trailing by 10 points at halftime, which has been a theme of this season for Gonzaga.

Among the eight conference wins Gonzaga has been tied or trailing in the final 90 seconds of three of those games and has allowed at least 74 points in nine of their last 12 games against Division I competition.

The Bulldogs do he’ll counteract their defensive woes with an offense which ranks fourth in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis and number one in the country in home games, but have been weak with their interior defense despite having Drew Timme down low.

Much like the rest of the Gonzaga roster, Timme has registered terrific offense numbers with 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists at the forward position, but is a part of a defensive unit that is allowing opponents to make 51.6% of their 2-point shots in home games this season, which ranks 285th among the 363 Division I teams.

San Francisco is one of the few teams in the country that has been more efficient on offense when away from home, averaging 1.9 more points per 100 possessions when away from home and are 37th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis in a road or neutral court environment.

The last time these teams met, Gonzaga had 11 turnovers fewer than San Francisco and still won by just two points in comeback fashion.

With San Francisco cleaning up the turnover issues with an average of 12.3 per game in their last three games, it will lead to fewer wasted scoring opportunities for the Dons and another scare for Gonzaga.

The Play: San Francisco +14

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.