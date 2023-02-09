DeMar DeRozan, Jamal Murray, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 9

We have just four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, but things could get crazy on the injury/availability report with the trade deadline hitting at 3 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 9

Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable

Murray sat in the team’s last game, and Bruce Brown got the start instead. If Brown is available, he’ll likely start again if Murray is out. Bones Hyland would also have a bigger role if Murray is sidelined.

Devin Booker (injury management) - OUT

Booker has been ruled out after playing 26 minutes in his return to action from a groin injury. The Suns won’t push him here, which means more minutes for Damion Lee and Cam Johnson.

DeMar DeRozan (hip) - questionable

Alex Caruso (foot) - probable

Patrick Williams (ankle) - probable

If DeRozan is out, Ayo Dosunmu likely gets the start while Zach LaVine is elevated in fantasy/DFS formats. The Bulls are expected to be active at the trade deadline, so this lineup could change significantly before game time.

Day’Ron Sharpe (foot) - questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (physical) - available

Spencer Dinwiddie (physical) - available

Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith will have roles in this contest. If Sharpe is ruled out, Nic Claxton will get more run in the middle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Joe Ingles (injury management) - OUT

Brook Lopez (illness) - probable

Antetokounmpo and Lopez should be in for Milwaukee.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

D’Angelo Russell (trade) - OUT

Jarred Vanderbilt (trade) - OUT

Malik Beasley (trade) - OUT

Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley are expected to make their debuts as Lakers in 2023 Saturday. Davis and James should both be in for LA.