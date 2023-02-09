DeMar DeRozan, Jamal Murray, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 9

We have just four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, but things could get crazy on the injury/availability report with the trade deadline hitting at 3 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 9
Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic
Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable
Murray sat in the team’s last game, and Bruce Brown got the start instead. If Brown is available, he’ll likely start again if Murray is out. Bones Hyland would also have a bigger role if Murray is sidelined.
Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks
Devin Booker (injury management) - OUT
Booker has been ruled out after playing 26 minutes in his return to action from a groin injury. The Suns won’t push him here, which means more minutes for Damion Lee and Cam Johnson.
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
DeMar DeRozan (hip) - questionable
Alex Caruso (foot) - probable
Patrick Williams (ankle) - probable
If DeRozan is out, Ayo Dosunmu likely gets the start while Zach LaVine is elevated in fantasy/DFS formats. The Bulls are expected to be active at the trade deadline, so this lineup could change significantly before game time.
Day’Ron Sharpe (foot) - questionable
Dorian Finney-Smith (physical) - available
Spencer Dinwiddie (physical) - available
Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith will have roles in this contest. If Sharpe is ruled out, Nic Claxton will get more run in the middle.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Joe Ingles (injury management) - OUT
Brook Lopez (illness) - probable
Antetokounmpo and Lopez should be in for Milwaukee.
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
D’Angelo Russell (trade) - OUT
Jarred Vanderbilt (trade) - OUT
Malik Beasley (trade) - OUT
Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley are expected to make their debuts as Lakers in 2023 Saturday. Davis and James should both be in for LA.