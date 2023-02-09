Report: Clippers-Rockets-Grizzlies strike three-team deal involving John Wall, Eric Gordon

The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies struck a three-team deal involving PG John Wall and SG Eric Gordon, per reports. The Rockets are getting Wall back in the deal. Gordon goes to the Clippers while the Grizzlies get SG Luke Kennard from L.A. Veteran SG Danny Green is going to Houston in the deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Let’s outline the three-team deal for ya below:

Clippers get: Eric Gordon, three second-round picks

Rockets get: John Wall, Danny Green

Grizzlies get: Luke Kennard

This is a deal that dumps some contracts on the rebuilding Rockets while helps the Grizzlies and Clippers add some depth pieces for their run at titles. Gordon started his career with the Clippers and is back to help Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Kennard gives Memphis another shooter on the perimeter. Wall and Green could seek buyouts with Houston and sign elsewhere.

The Clippers just acquired G Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets. So the Clips were able to dump Kennard and add Gordon and Hyland to the back court mix.