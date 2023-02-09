Report: Clippers acquire Mason Plumlee from Hornets for Reggie Jackson

The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring PF/C Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets for G Reggie Jackson, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers have been very active heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, which passes at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. Los Angeles has also acquired G Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets and G Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets.

Plumlee is on an expiring contract worth $9 million. The 32-year-old is averaging close to a double-double with 12 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Charlotte. Plumlee has a bit of playoff experience but doesn’t stretch the floor at all. A stay-at-home center is a perplexing move for the Clippers heading into the postseason.

Jackson is also on an expiring deal worth $11 million. Chances are he could get bought out by the Hornets and sign with another team. The Hornets have LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the back court, so if Jackson does stick around, he’d likely be coming off the bench.