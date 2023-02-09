How Kevin Durant trade impacts Suns, Nets title odds

The Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest deal of the trade deadline season in the NBA, landing Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets just after 1 a.m. ET Thursday. The Suns have been pursuing Durant for some time now and after the Nets dealt Kyrie Irving, it felt like they could also move Durant. The Suns pounced on the opportunity and will now look to make it back to the NBA Finals.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns were +1800 to win the NBA title prior to the Durant trade. Now, they are listed at +425 and second only to the Boston Celtics. The Suns are the favorites to win the West at +230, leapfrogging the Denver Nuggets.

The Nets, on the other hand, have essentially disappeared from contention. Brooklyn was among the title hopefuls despite dealing Irving, but now it is likely going to be in the play-in picture or worse without Durant. The Nets are +8000 to win it all, and +3500 to win the East.

It’s worth noting Durant is still recovering from a sprained MCL. He had this injury last season at around the same time and is expected to be out through the All-Star break and potentially longer. Assuming he comes back and is 100%, the Suns have a tremendous chance to make good on these improved title odds.