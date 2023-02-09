Ben Affleck and Matt Damon come together to bring Michael Jordan to Nike in new ‘Air’ trailer

With how popular Nike is, it’s hard to believe that the sneaker and apparel company was on the ropes at one time. However, their luck changed with the inception of Air Jordans and Ben Affleck’s upcoming film; Air will chronicle how they got the greatest basketball player of all time to wear their shoes. Matt Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the marketing guru who convinced Jordan to sign a deal that Nike is still reaping the benefits for still to this day. Affleck portrays Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Viola Davis as Jordan’s mother, Deloris.

Air will hit theaters on April 5, 2023, and go to the Amazon Prime streaming service sometime this year.

Read the full synopsis and watch the trailer below.

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.